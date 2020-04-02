COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois Supply and Provisions, the Metro East's only recreational marijuana dispensary, is launching a shuttle service to ease parking issues outside the business.

Illinois Supply and Provisions saw massive crowds and hours-long wait times in the first days of Illinois' new recreational marijuana law, but the dispensary has a relatively small parking lot.

Shoppers were parking on the lot of the DoubleTree hotel, but they now have a new parking plan, a press release from the dispensary said.

Starting Tuesday, customers can park at Zapata's Mexican Restaurant at 8 Eastport Plaza Drive and Gateway Fun Park at 8 Gateway Drive, and shuttles will transport people back and forth from the dispensary. The shuttles will run from Tuesday to Sunday each week until further notice, the press release said.

The release said unauthorized cars parked on Executive Drive or any other nearby business will not be permitted. The release did not say what the punishment would be.

Illinois Supply and Provisions is open on Monday, but only for medical marijuana sales. Those days see significantly shorter wait times and serve patients with medical marijuana cards from Illinois and other states that allow for medical marijuana use, including Missouri.

Right now, Illinois Supply and Provisions in Collinsville is the only location in the Metro East to get recreational marijuana. A second dispensary has been announced in Sauget. The Green Solution is a medical cannabis dispensary that recently got a license to sell recreational marijuana. The Green Solution hasn’t said when it’ll make the switch.

Nearly $40 million in cannabis was sold in Illinois during the first month of sales, the state announced Monday.

