Metro East man killed in motorcycle crash in Alton

Witnesses called for help, but the man did not survive.
Credit: habrda - stock.adobe.com

ALTON, Ill. — A Wood River, Illinois, man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday in Alton. 

According to the Alton Police Department, officers were notified shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday of a crash. Witnesses told police they saw the victim crash near Ardent Mills, located at 145 West Broadway in Alton. 

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed when his 2005 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle left the roadway. He struck a yellow pole, causing him to be ejected. 

He was found near the Ardent Mills property and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

He was identified by the Madison County Coroner's Office as 33-year-old Larry Patton. 

Routine toxicology testing remains pending, according to police. 

