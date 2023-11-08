Metro East man killed in motorcycle crash in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — A Wood River, Illinois, man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday in Alton.
According to the Alton Police Department, officers were notified shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday of a crash. Witnesses told police they saw the victim crash near Ardent Mills, located at 145 West Broadway in Alton.
Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed when his 2005 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle left the roadway. He struck a yellow pole, causing him to be ejected.
He was found near the Ardent Mills property and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
He was identified by the Madison County Coroner's Office as 33-year-old Larry Patton.
Routine toxicology testing remains pending, according to police.
