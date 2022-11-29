Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday

Sources tell 5 On Your Side the identity of the woman found dead is Margaret M. Stewart, 59, of Belleville, Illinois.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead in the 2300 block of N 52nd Street on Sunday. The coroner at the scene said she died Friday.

The results of the autopsy are pending.