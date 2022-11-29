Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead in the 2300 block of N 52nd Street on Sunday. The coroner at the scene said she died Friday.
The results of the autopsy are pending.
Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking News newsletter.