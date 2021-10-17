Pets take to streets of downtown Belleville for Humane Society parade

The Race for Rescues and Halloween Pet Parade brought out hundreds to help pets find a home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Hundreds of people and pets made their way to the streets of downtown Belleville Sunday afternoon.

The Belleville Area Humane Society hosted its annual Race for Rescues and Halloween Pet Parade.

The proceeds go to the Humane Society to help it give discounted care to pet owners in need in St. Clair County.

A parade, fun runs and even a costume contest happened Sunday, all to help more pets find their forever homes.

Kim Vrooman, the executive director of the Belleville Area Humane Society at the event, said support couldn't come at a better time.

The shelter is full of pets looking for a home—there are 18 dogs in the shelter and more in foster care. The shelter also took in 29 cats in need of a home after Hurricane Ida, according to Vrooman.

“We are at max capacity. So what we could really use is not just financial support and volunteer support, which we could always use dog walkers. But also if people can adopt," Vrooman said.