SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three people killed when a small plane crashed in a central Illinois field on, authorities said.

Jim Allmon, chief deputy coroner for Sangamon County, said the crash Tuesday also killed 69-year-old John Evans of Glenarm.

Edwards, 69, was appointed mayor by the Springfield City Council in December 2010 after the death of Mayor Tim Davlin.

Cinda Edwards, 63, had been coroner since 2011.

The twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.

Statement from Illinois Senator Andy Manar:

“My heart breaks for the families of those involved in this tragedy. Cinda and Frank Edwards were devoted public servants to the communities of Springfield and Sangamon County. I ask everyone to join me in sending heartfelt condolences to the Edwards family.”