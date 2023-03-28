Plans for redeveloped Piasa Park and visitor center underway in Alton

The Piasa Park redevelopment along with a new Byway Discovery Center are part of a $10 million Illinois Capital Grant Development Project.

ALTON, Ill. — The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau presented plans for a brand new Piasa Park redevelopment Tuesday afternoon at Alton City Hall.

The Piasa Park redevelopment, along with a new Byway Discovery Center, is part of a $10 million Illinois Capital Grant Development Project.

“It’ll welcome visitors from all over the world coming to our region to learn about the Mississippi River,” said Cory Jobe, the president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

According to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, the redevelopment calls for new landscaping, water retention ponds, parking, a new Piasa Bird observation deck, security and more.

The Byway Discovery Center will become the new Alton Visitor Center. This will include exhibit space, a gift shop, lecture facilities, and public restrooms.

“This project will enhance the livability of Alton and the Metro North region while revealing our commitment to activate the byway corridor with key products, programs, and projects that steward key natural and cultural assets, promote active living, and build a vibrant livability destination for leisure travelers, our residences and businesses, relocators, and investors,” Cory Jobe said in the release.

Jobe said the park is currently not highly trafficked, which means it's not as safe as it can be.

“It experiences a lot of vandalism because there’s not a lot of activity and so we just want to make it a welcome space for those visitors," he said.

A significant piece of this project is the historic Piasa Bird. It's a piece of Alton history. Legend has it the term comes from Illini Native Americans and means 'a bird that devours men.'

And it's painted on the cliff by the Mississippi River on Great River Road today.

“The Piasa Bird has this myth, this legend. Local people either like it or they don’t," Jobe said.

But Jobe said the redevelopment includes keeping this history alive.

“It’s going to be a major focal point of Piasa Park as we redevelop it and really make it more accessible and safer and provide visitor amenities," Jobe said.

This Illinois Capital Grant is meant to "create and enhance product development along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway in Alton and Hartford."