CENTREVILLE, Ill. - In June, USA Today named Centreville, IL the "poorest city in the nation." But, the mayor and other city leaders are working to turn that title around.

"It's kind of sad because people really don't have any place to go,” said Billie Jean Miller, a long-time Centreville resident, and business owner.

She’s lived in Centreville for 50 years. It’s where she raised nine children. Miller said people have been moving out of town, especially the younger crowd, and that it has a lot to do with a lack of housing.

"A lot of us have retired. A lot of us have moved on. Some have even died. So, then our children move on, and we don’t really have a lot going for us,” Miller said.

On Tuesday, the City broke ground on a new development, which will house seven single-family display homes. These will serve as model homes and are the first of 2,500 apartments and homes that will be built throughout the City. Eventually, people will be able to come to the site and look at different floor plans and designs. Mayor Marius Jackson told 5 On Your Side that from here on in, Centreville will no longer be on that USA Today list.

"We have a lot of people who qualify for a home, but the down payment was always an obstacle,” said Mayor Jackson.

He partnered with Westminster, a mortgage and development company out of Atlanta, Georgia. It is investing $328 million in 2,500 housing units. Those homes will be scatted throughout the City, starting with the very first building site at North 73rd and Dorris. There is also a down payment assistance program. So, some people may only have to pay $1 for the keys to their front door.

"I think we can move in a line of young adults that are working and that they would come into the city,” Miller said of the multi-million-dollar project. She said the location is prime, being so close to State Street.

“And I believe, with it being done down here on this end of the city of Centreville, that it really can work," said Miller.

The timeline for the project is fluid. Mayor Jackson said they will continue to build until all of the vacant lots are cleared and rebuilt.

