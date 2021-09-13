Pritzker announces Illinois investments in childcare as part of COVID recovery

The Illinois Department of Human Services will expand Child Care Assistance Program eligibility to include three months of free coverage for those who qualify

ILLINOIS, USA — On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced investments to assist parents in accessing childcare as those parents reenter the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Human Services will expand Child Care Assistance Program eligibility to include three months of free coverage for unemployed parents who meet the specific eligibility requirements. Pritzker also announced up to $1,000 in bonuses for eligible childcare workers. The bonuses will be followed by additional grants that will lead to $300 million being made available to providers across the state.

“Childcare is an essential part of a strong and equitable economy, and I’m proud that Illinois is leading the nation in supporting families and providers,” Prizker said. “Without safe and affordable childcare, too many caregivers – especially women – can’t return to the workforce. We’re taking a major step to address this problem in Illinois, and rebuild our childcare ecosystem – and rebuild it better.”

The three months of CCAP will be available for parents who are unemployed and actively seeking employment beginning on Oct. 1.

For more information on the CCAP you can click here.