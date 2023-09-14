Multiple families demand justice for 2022 Randolph County crash that killed two people

Dakota Morrison and Diane Gonzalez were killed at an intersection when another driver jumped the curb and struck their motorcycle. The driver was never charged.

STEELEVILLE, Ill — Multiple families are demanding justice nearly 17 months after a man hit and killed their loved ones while they waited at a stop sign in Randolph County, IL.

“It’s just total devastation,” said Carrie Flynn, whose daughter Diane was killed in the crash.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said JR Morrison, whose son Dakota was killed in the crash.

“My son called me and told me the news,” said Flynn. “We were beside ourselves.”

Dakota Morrison and Diane Gonzalez were sitting at this stop at the intersection of W. Broadway & N. James in Steeleville, IL, when another driver jumped the curb, struck their motorcycle, and killed them.

“The fact that somebody could jump two curbs, ride a sidewalk, and drag two people and run them over for 105 feet and then continue for another 300ft. and not use the brakes really took us back,” Flynn said.

An Illinois State Police accident report states that speed was a factor since the driver was going 40mph in a 25mph zone.

Seconds before the crash, the truck increased speed up to 45mph as the driver fumbled with a soda.

The driver of that truck was never charged for his role in the accident.

“The big sticking point is the State Policeman that did the reconstruction put on the paper in his opinion that it’s not egregious enough for reckless homicide,” said JR Morrison.

“We don’t understand how the conclusion that is came about from the State Police,” said Flynn.

“My whole life law has been about facts not one man’s opinion,” JR Morrison said.

Randolph County State’s Attorney James Kelly took over the case when former prosecutor Jeremy Walker left to become a circuit court judge.

Kelly confirmed that he is now handling the case, but couldn’t comment further since it is still an open investigation.

“You shouldn’t have to fight this hard for justice when your child was just innocently on the roadway and through someone’s negligence they’re no longer here,” said Flynn.

“To them it’s just another body,” said JR Morrison. “It’s just another death. It’s an accident. It’s an accident. Well, it’s not!”