EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — He was known for working to make his community a better place to live. Monday afternoon, the community will come together to say goodbye to Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori.

A public visitation is set for Monday, Jan. 13 from 2 – 8 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, Illinois. The funeral Mass and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gori’s memory may be given to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Gori was murdered in his home last week, according to police.

Timothy Banowetz, a 28-year-old Wentzville man, was charged with murder and multiple other counts in connection with the death. Investigators believe Banowetz's actions were premeditated, but they have not been able to make a previous connection between Gori and Banowetz. Investigators believe he acted alone.

In the hours after his death, community leaders, loved ones and strangers touched by Gori’s kindness began sharing how he contributed to non-profits, hosted charity events, contributed to the betterment of his community and even took a boy with a rare condition for a spin in one of his cars.

‘I knew Randy as a friend and a tireless businessman. He was heavily involved in our Downtown Edwardsville revitalization, but more importantly, his investments were secondary to his philanthropy. Randy and his firm gave generously of their time and resources to causes for which Randy was passionate. From a local family in need to causes fighting cancer, Randy would always step up because he truly cared about others,’ Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said in the statement last Sunday.

