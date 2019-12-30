O'FALLON, Ill. — An outside light is likely to blame for the fire that destroyed a house for special needs dogs.

All of the dogs safely made it out of the farmhouse at Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois. Two senior cats that also shared the space weren’t able to make it out and died in the fire.

The O’Fallon Fire Rescue Fire Chief Brad White confirmed with 5 On Your Side that burn patterns appear to show that the first spark happened around an outside light fixture. From there, winds drove flames up and into the eaves of the roof, which then spread across the attic space.

Randy’s Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit that sits on a 20-acre farm. It started as a horse rescue in 2017 and a place for dogs with special needs from Stray Rescue. For some of the dogs, it’s a place for them to live out their final days.

“These are dogs that are usually euthanized in shelters. They’re usually not adopted because of their medical conditions from cancer to paralysis, to you name it,” said owner Randy Grim.

Grim started the ranch after working with Stray Rescue.

“I want to rebuild it. These dogs are special,” he told 5 On Your Side.

If you would like to help Randy’s Rescue Ranch, Grim asked for house crates for big dogs, soft dog beds, blankets and monetary donations. You can find out how by visiting the Randy’s Rescue Ranch website here.

