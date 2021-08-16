Retired Illinois Senator Bill Haine dies at the age 77

The former state senator and attorney, Bill Haine, passed about a week after his birthday, on August 8

ALTON, Ill. — Former Madison County State’s Attorney and Illinois State Senator Bill Haine passed away early Monday morning.

According to the biography on his website, Haine was born on Aug. 8, 1944, in Alton. He served in the Army from 1967 to 1969, before receiving his Juris Doctor degree from the Saint Louis University School of Law. The senator then became a member of the law firm Bono and Haine in Wood River from 1978 to 1988.

In 1988, Haine was elected as Madison County state’s attorney, an office he held until his 2002 appointment to the Senate. Haine, a Democrat, served Illinois’ 56th District, which includes Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville. He completed his last term in 2018 and chose not to run for re-election.

Haine was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2017, according to reports. The letter did not specify the cause of his death.

He and his wife, Anna, still lived in Alton. They have seven children and 30 grandchildren.

Bill's son, Thomas, is the present Madison County State's Attorney.

Information regarding the funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

The Haine family released the following statement:

Strengthened by the sacraments of the Catholic Church and with his beloved wife of 50 years Anna by his side, retired Senator William R. Haine passed away early in the morning on August 16 after the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully. He was to the end a man of deep and committed Faith in Jesus Christ, surrounded by the songs and prayers of his family, to whom he had offered every ounce of his care and devotion. Though we have every hope that Bill has now joined all the angels and saints in the Kingdom of God for eternity, please continue to pray for his eternal salvation and the comfort of his family, who will miss him greatly.

The Madison County Democratic Party released the following statement: