JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left a man dead late Sunday night.

It happened at 10:49 p.m. in Jerseyville on U.S. 67, which is known as State Street. Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said a 39-year-old man was driving south on State Street when his SUV crashed and rolled in front of a heating and cooling business.

The SUV was the only vehicle involved. The man died at the scene. Police have not released his identity at this time. They also haven't said what possibly led to the crash.

The Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team is helping with the investigation.