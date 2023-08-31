Runoff from housing development repeatedly flooding Metro East community

“We need a retention or detention pond put in,” said Bob Piachetti. “It’s the right thing to do.”

SHILOH, Ill. — It hasn't rained in days, but people in one of the Metro East's fastest-growing communities say they're quickly being flooded out by a multi-million dollar development.

When Rosalind Holden moved to Twin Oaks Drive in Shiloh more than two decades ago the view was much different than it is today.

“It was beautiful,” said Rosalind Holden. “It was just fields. The grandchildren and I used to walk over there. It was lovely.”

Those days are now few and far between in the backyard Holden shares with Bob Piachetti.

“It’s soaked,” said Bob Piachetti. “It’s absolutely soaked. You will sink when you walk out here.”

“It’s like a flood,” said Holden. “I can’t explain it. It’s really bad.”

“My crawl spaces flood,” said Piachetti. “We do have a sump pump, but it runs 24/7 when the rains come.”

They say the problem started more than two years ago as more houses went up in the nearby Summit of Shiloh development.

“At first they said they were going to come and fix it and do something about it,” said Holden. “I never saw anybody.”

“The flooding problem starts up at the clubhouse and comes all the way down,” said Shiloh Mayor Bob Weilmuenster.

Weilmuenster says the village is aware of the problem.

“Along this whole area is a flooding problem,” said Weilmuenster.

Engineers and attorneys for the village have met with the contractor, Archview Developers, and even pulled building permits for two properties due to the ongoing issues.

“It’s a nice neighborhood,” said Weilmuenster. “We’re trying to help them be successful, but they have to be able to help themselves.”

“We need a retention or detention pond put in right behind me,” said Piachetti. “It’s the right thing to do.”

As the village considers its next steps, which include litigation residents along Twin Oaks Drive are doing their best to keep their homes above water.

“I feel I’ve been abandoned,” said Holden. “I own my home. I’ve worked hard for my home. It’s all I’ve got. I’m hoping I go out and die in that home. Yes, I want my home protected.”

“You can’t flood out a town,” said Piachetti.