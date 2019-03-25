CHICAGO — State leaders are joining forces with law enforcement to keep Illinois State Police troopers safer while working on the road.

Governor J.B Pritzker and Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday urging drivers to follow Scott’s Law.

The law requires drivers to slow down and move over when troopers are working alongside the road.

So far in 2019, 14 state troopers have been hit in 14 weeks. One of those incidents was fatal.

Following a metro east crash last Thursday, troopers said they are going to start enforcing Scott’s Law.

READ MORE: