SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. — A county coroner and former alderman were among three people killed when a small plane crashed in a field southeast of Springfield, Illinois.

State Senator Andy Manar confirmed Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and former Springfield Alderman Frank Edwards died in the crash. The third person hasn't been identified.

"My heart breaks for the families of those involved in this tragedy. Cinda and Frank Edwards were devoted public servants to the communities of Springfield and Sangamon County. I ask everyone to join me in sending heartfelt condolences to the Edwards family," Manar said in an emailed statement.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department said the pilot of the twin-engine Piper Aerostar reported having trouble with the plane's instruments prior to the crash.

Springfield Airport Authority executive director Mark Hanna said the plane went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Hanna said the plane was attempting to land at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield and missed two houses before impact.

According to Hanna, the plane was headed to Springfield from Huntsville, Alabama. It originally took off from Florida's Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

