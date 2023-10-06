Solar project paperwork discrepancies cost Montgomery County family thousands

“We’re out our time," said Hanfelder-Kelly. "We’re out our money we’ve already fronted. We can’t afford to go through it again, so get them out of our yard.”

HILLSBORO, Ill. — An Illinois family is out thousands of dollars after their home solar project was shut down by the city, which says it never should’ve been approved in the first place.

When Joey and Adam Kelly bought this Hillsboro, Illinois, home this spring they decided to cut the cord and go solar.

“We figured we would have a higher utility bill being a two-story,” said Joey Hanfelder-Kelly. “Once I found out the incentives and what it would cut our utility bill down to I said 'We can go ahead and go green.'”

Adam Kelly said it cost $36,000.

The company in charge, Vista Solar, got the proper permits from the city of Hillsboro.

“They approved it twice in writing and once verbally,” said Hanfelder-Kelly.

However, that changed once support poles were driven into their yard.

“The city came out saying we didn’t have the permits to do this,” said Kelly. “The person who came out approved the permits.”

“I’ve gone to him,” said Hanfelder-Kelly. “I’ve gone to his supervisor. I’ve gone to the city clerk. Everybody is giving me a different answer of why I can’t have solar now.”

According to Hillsboro Mayor Don Downs, the plan never should’ve been approved because city code doesn’t allow solar panels in the front yard.

However, the paperwork submitted by Vista Solar indicated that 28 panels were supposed to be placed on the roof of the home.

Schematic drawings submitted along with that paperwork show the panels were to be placed in the front yard.

“We’re not approved to get solar,” said Kelly. “They have left us with these posts in the front yard. The company wants to charge to move the post.”

5 On Your Side reached out to Vista Solar to find out if they would cover that cost since the permits were improperly filled out by the company, but they have yet to respond.