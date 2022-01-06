Gov. Pritzker: Tax filing deadline pushed back for some Illinoisans

The counties listed in the disaster proclamation now have until May 16 to file

ILLINOIS, USA — It's nearly a month after tornadoes ripped through the Metro East, ultimately claiming lives and destroying property. Now, the victims of the severe storms on the Ilinois side are getting some relief.

Governor JB Pritzker announced that with the help of the Illinois Department of Revenue, those affected now have until May 16 to file their individual and business taxes.

“As Illinois communities build back from December’s severe storms, my administration is committed to supporting the recovery process every step of the way,” said Governor Pritzker. “Residents who live or have a business in the impacted area won’t have to worry about incurring penalties and interest on their state or federal tax deadlines until May, giving them additional time to gather essential paperwork and get their affairs in order on the road to rebuild.”

The delay is available for the following counties: Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, and Shelby.

For more information on the tax filing delay, click here.

If filing a return via postal mail, taxpayers should write “Tornado-December 2021” on the top of their returns in red.