ILLINOIS, USA — Most of the time you can buy a scratch-off ticket, grab a coin or key and become an instant winner, but lottery players in Illinois will have to delay that instant satisfaction for a little while.

According to a spokesman for the Illinois Lottery, the lottery is transitioning to a new, digital lottery platform. He said the change will improve the experience for players, but it will come with a snag for now.

During the transition, players will not be able to validate instant tickets. He said all other lottery functions are still up and running, and players can still buy tickets.

The full statement is as follows:

“The Illinois Lottery is transitioning to a new central gaming system, which includes all new retail terminals, equipment and vending machines, and a new digital lottery platform. This is one of the largest technology and retail transitions ever undertaken by any U.S. lottery, and we’re confident this will significantly improve the lottery experience for players and businesses when it is fully implemented. We are currently working through a technical issue, and Illinois Lottery retailers will be temporarily unable to validate instant tickets during this time. All other Lottery functions are working properly, and the issue does not impact the ability to buy tickets.”