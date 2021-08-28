Teen struck, killed by train while driving across tracks in Prairie Du Rocher

Police said the 16-year-old girl drove around the crossing gates after yielding for a train, and was struck by another train coming from the opposite direction

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. — A teenage girl from Prairie Du Rocher was killed when her car was hit by a train Friday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver, 16, was stopped at a railroad crossing at Duclos Street, near Berger Lane in Prairie Du Rocher. The crossing gates were down and lights were activated.

The driver yielded to the first train coming northbound. However, she then drove around the crossing gates and was struck in the passenger side by another train traveling southbound on the second set of tracks.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.