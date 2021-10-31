2 men charged for giving teen alcohol before crash that killed Bethalto family

David Thomae and Brandon McKinnon are being charged with permitting a violation of the liquor control act causing death

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — There are new updates in the investigation of a crash involving a drunk driver and a family of three who died during the accident.

Prosecutors charged David Thomae, 55, and Brandon McKinnon, 23, each with a felony charge of permitting a violation of the liquor control act causing death on Friday.

On Aug. 13, the Madison County Sheriff's Office was called out to the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy roads, just outside the city limits of Bethalto near the Fosterburg area. There had been a two-car accident.

One car, occupied by three people, was trying to make a left turn onto McCoy Road when a pickup truck sped through a stop sign. That's when witnesses said the driver of the truck hit the driver's side of the car.

The individuals inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. John Cafazza, 55 was identified as the driver. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic Cafazza were passengers.

Weeks later, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Blake Jones, from Worden, Illinois, with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, three counts of aggravated driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in death, and three counts of reckless homicide.

Investigators now say they've learned more about who supplied the minor with alcohol. As officials were looking into the facts of the crash, they found that Thomae and McKinnon "caused a minor subject to become intoxicated and later involved death of person(s)."