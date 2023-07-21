Community mourns as search continues for Bethalto man wanted in girlfriend's killing

On July 11, police found 24-year-old Emma Shafer stabbed to death inside of her Springfield, Illinois, home after Gabriel Calixto’s sister reportedly called 911.

BETHALTO, Ill. — United States Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding a Bethalto man who they believe may have killed his girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals and Springfield, Illinois police say they believe 25-year-old Gabriel Calixto stabbed 24-year-old Emma Shafer multiple times last week before fleeing the area.

5 On Your Side interviewed Calixto in late April as he advocated to keep the doors open at an East St. Louis Save-A-Lot.

Neighbors say it was common to see Calixto walking the streets of his Bethalto neighborhood checking on elderly neighbors in his community, but they haven’t seen him in weeks.

They were shocked to find out Calixto is wanted for murder by the U.S. Marshalls.

“Emma was a daughter, a sister, an aunt affectionately called ‘Auntie Em,’” said Reggie Guyton. “A loving and protecting friend and a fierce and supporting ally.”

On July 11, police found 24-year-old Emma Shafer stabbed to death inside of her Springfield home after Calixto’s sister reportedly called 911 and reported that he may have hurt his girlfriend.

“There was a sense of horror,” said the Rev. Martin Woulfe. “There was a sense of profound grief.”

Despite working as a community advocate, Calixto was no stranger to run-ins with the law.

In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison for kidnapping a Bethalto woman. That conviction was vacated in 2020 after Calixto plead guilty to a lesser charge and received credit for time served.

Calixto also faced federal charges for illegal entry in 2021.

He now faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery in Schafer's death.

“She had an irresistible zest for life and for her calling, which was to promote social justice,” Woulfe said.

While multiple law enforcement agencies attempt to track down Calixto, the Springfield community is continuing to mourn the loss of a 24-year-old whom they called a shining light.

“Emma often engaged with people, and she often engaged with the community around her,” Guyton said.

“The grief is palpable,” Woulfe said. “You can really feel that in the larger community.”