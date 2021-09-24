ISP: Washington Park homicide leads to officer-involved shooting and crash in St. Louis

St. Louis police contacted Illinois State Police after a man crashed a vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — An early Friday morning homicide in Washington Park, Illinois, is related to an officer-involved shooting that lead to a crash in St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Washington Park police officers heard gunshots while in the area of Illinois Route 111 and Bunkum Road. Police then responded to the 5500 Block of Avon Place, where they found a person had been fatally shot.

A short time later officers tried to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. The car did not stop and left the scene.

Illinois State Police said someone in the suspect vehicle fired shots at a Washington Park police cruiser while being pursued in the area of 25th Street and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis. A Washington Park police officer returned fire.

The officer was not injured, and it's unclear if any of the people inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire, police said.

Washington Park police, along with the Caseyville Police Department followed the suspects until they got to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, where they terminated the chase after entering Missouri.

Shortly after 2 a.m., St. Louis police notified Illinois State Police that a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car crashed at 4th Street and Convention Plaza.

A male driver was taken into custody.

As of Friday morning, the damaged police car had been taken back to the Washington Park Police Department. Eleven markers were taped next to the bullet holes in its windshield.