SWANSEA, Ill. — All northbound lanes of Highway 159 in Swansea, Illinois, were closed Tuesday afternoon after a water main break in the area.

Swansea firefighters said the break happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 159 at around 2:45. Both northbound lanes of the road were closed.

Drivers were being rerouted onto Boul Avenue to avoid the break.

Firefighters did not know when traffic would return to normal.

You can check the Swansea Fire Department Facebook page for updates.

