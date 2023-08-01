7 out-of-staters arrested for illegal wildlife poaching in Illinois

Wild turkey carcasses found in March 2022 led to the ID of multiple suspects who illegally poached turkeys after dark near Hartford, Alton and Wood River.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Seven people, mostly from Mississippi and Arkansas, have been arrested Tuesday in connection to a sophisticated wildlife poaching operation in Madison County, Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced in a press release Tuesday that more than 20 turkeys and a few rabbits were poached in the Alton-Wood River area by out-of-state hunters now faced with charges.

A total of 63 misdemeanor charges were issued against Dustin Goldsmith, Hunter Baxter, Nick Henley, Benjamin Emerson, Dakota Jarratt, Jacob Russell and Matthew McClendon from Augusta, Georgia.

Felony charges were issued against Baxter and Goldsmith each for resource theft of more than $3,000. Baxter also faces an additional felony for possession of a suppressed firearm.

Illinois Conservation Police started an investigation after wild turkey carcasses were found back in March 2022. This finding led to the ID of multiple suspects who illegally poached turkeys after dark near Hartford, Alton and Wood River. The suspects owned AR-style rifles designed with thermal imaging scopes and suppressors that they also used to allegedly poach three cotton-tailed rabbits in Calhoun County, according to the release.

Court dates have been set in both Madison and Calhoun counties for each suspect.

