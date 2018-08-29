O'FALLON, Ill. — A woman has accused her high school basketball coach of sexually abusing her for years—and said Catholic officials helped cover it up.

In a new lawsuit, the young woman said it all started in 2009 when she was in 8th grade at St. Clare Catholic School in O’Fallon, Ill. She accused coach Michael Giordano of sending her racy texts and photos. She said he continued to harass and abuse her for years, but then during her sophomore year—while attending another school—she said he raped her.

The woman, who was not named in the lawsuit, claimed four school employees failed to report the abuse and the Diocese of Belleville covered up her claims to protect their reputation.

5 On Your Side has reached out to Giordano and his attorney. We’ve been unable to reach them.

An attorney for the school and diocese released a statement that read, in part, “… after careful investigation, we are firmly convinced that The Catholic Diocese of Belleville, St. Clare Grade School, and its teachers and principals acted properly and always with Ms. Doe's best interests in mind. We look forward to defending our clients in court."

