Six year old Claire Tidwell is a fighter. She's recovering after taking a bullet to the leg while waiting in a fast food drive thru.

"That is the bravest six year old girl ever," said Jessica Montanez, Claire's aunt. "They were at McDonalds around 4 p.m. getting something to eat and her dad heard shots. They ducked. All of a sudden we hear 'daddy I'm hurt'."

Houston Police say Christopher Bradley, a security guard at a T-Mobile store opened fire to try and stop a suspect stealing two phones. One of those bullets struck Claire.

"I'm grateful that she's alive," said Montanez. "That's most important. It could have been a lot worse. More people could have been struck. I heard 9 bullets were fired in the air, in a strip mall full of people."

Montanez says a three-hour surgery early this morning was a success. Doctors removed a bullet that was lodged in her leg.

"The gunshot wound alone was big and her little leg is tiny," said Montanez. "Thank you God is all I can say."

Claire took her first few steps after surgery, but doctors say she'll likely need some rehab. Her family says she's still in great spirits.

"She's just a sassy little girl," said Montanez. "She's just wondering why it happened, wonders why she got shot."

The man who accidentally shot her is still behind bars and facing aggravated assault charges.

"Just ask that you keep praying for her speedy recovery, pray for both sides of the parties, because in a situation like this, what do you do," said Montanez.

If you'd like to help the family with medical bills, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

