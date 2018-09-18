ST. LOUIS — He’s one of the personalities on The Rizzuto Show on 105.7 The Point.

While Tony Patrico's contagious laugh is famous, sometimes those laughs were a masquerade. At his heaviest, he weighed nearly 400 pounds. He saw the looks. He heard the comments.

No one to blame, though, he'd tell you. You see Tony loves food.

Lucky for him, he didn’t develop health issues. Yet he had to change. He had to do right for his kids. So, earlier this year, Tony had weight loss surgery. He doesn’t consider it the easy way out.

Nowadays, he’s down over a hundred pounds, even though keeping the weight off is work.

But the effort has led to a whole new world of opportunity. He’s doing things he’s never down before. He has a daily motivation.

He has new goals now. And now, he offers his own adventure for others longing to control their lives.

