ST. LOUIS — Caution tape holding a police car door closed. Floorboards worn through so much you can almost see the ground. That's what images being posted on social media by the St. Louis Fraternal Order of Police appear to show St. Louis police cars in desperate need of repairs.

The officers sent these photos in the last month or so, said Jeff Roorda, the FOP's business manager.

"This is an embarrassment," he said.

He said he hears from officers every day about issues with the fleet. On Tuesday, he showed 5 On Your Side a text from an officer, saying his car's electrical system failed. He was unable to brake but coasted to a curb safely, according to the text message.

"A very dangerous situation and whoever's call he was going to, they had to find another police officer to handle it," said Roorda.

St. Louis Police sent an email to 5 On Your Side, saying when it comes to repairs, the garage will fix any problem brought to their attention. However, many of the issues in the photos posted on Facebook were never brought to the garage.

The police spokeswoman said while they're in the process of replacing 63 cars, the fleet is aging.

"Many vehicles are racking up miles and getting older, and the department hasn't received enough funding in the past to replace as many as would be ideal," a portion of the email said.

Roorda said the city should be investing more money in repairing the fleet. He said the city should not consider an $8 million proposal to bring the anti-violence program, Cure Violence, to St. Louis.

He said, along with hiring more police officers, working cars is more important to helping stop crime.

"We need help now," he said.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed disagrees. He is a supporter of Cure Violence, which has had success around the country infiltrating violent neighborhoods to turn them around.

Last year, 5 On Your Side looked at New Orleans' program, where there was a more than 40 percent reduction in murders after the first year.

Reed said the FOP's call to scrap a proposal to bring Cure Violence to St. Louis makes people lose faith in the city.

He spoke with 5 On Your Side on Tuesday, just hours after four people were killed in St. Louis.

"You go talk to those family members and they say okay what's the most important you burying your child or burying your loved one or repairing of a car," he said.

On Tuesday, the public safety committee unanimously approved the Cure Violence Program to advance as it approaches a full Board of Aldermen vote in a matter of weeks.

