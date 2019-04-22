A gas station is giving a helping hand to those in need and it's all being done with a simple sign placed on the front door.

The new sign at Gas Mart No. 7 in Imperial says, "If you are down on your luck and cannot buy food to eat, ask the cashier, we will feed you. We guarantee it's better than the meals you get in jail."

It all started when the owner, Moses, caught someone shoplifting while looking at the surveillance footage. Moses approached the man and he said that he and his son needed food. Moses went outside and saw the little boy in the car. Instead of calling police, Moses invited both of them inside to get free food.

From there, Moses didn't want others to go away hungry and that's how the sign got on the door.

Others visiting the convenience store say this is a great idea.

"Just ask, you know, it's such a powerful message," one customer said. "I just love it so much."

Gas Mart said this will be a way to deter theft, but it will also offer help to anyone who is going through a tough time.