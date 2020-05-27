Imperial woman wins $50,000 on scratcher

Alexandria Arcobasso bought the “1,000,000 Money Multiplayer” scratchers ticket at a gas station on Seckman Road

IMPERIAL, Mo. — A woman won $50,000 on a scratcher purchased at a gas station in Imperial.

Alexandria Arcobasso bought the “1,000,000 Money Multiplayer” scratchers ticket at a gas station located at 2865 Seckman Road.

The “1,000,000 Money Multiplayer” is a $10 ticket with more than $17.3 million in unclaimed prizes, inducing a top prize of $1 million and two more $50,000 prizes, according to a press release.

The remaining prize amounts for all scratchers can be found on the Missouri Lottery website or on the app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $30.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the release said.