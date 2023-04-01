Man booked into Lincoln County Jail dies in his cell 3 days later

The investigation is still underway to find out the "cause and manner of death."

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — As of Friday, an investigation is underway after a man at the Lincoln County Jail died three days after being taken into custody.

According to a press release from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jonathan Thomas collapsed in his cell near the intake desk just before 4 a.m. Friday. A staff member assigned to the intake desk noticed he was unresponsive in his jail cell and responded with help.

Correctional officers and Lincoln County EMS performed CPR on Thomas and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday after he failed to appear in court for a traffic offense, according to the release. Deputies provided a medical evaluation after Thomas’ arrest, which allowed Thomas to be cleared from the hospital and be booked into jail.

“Sheriff Rick Harrell extends his sympathies to his family and friends affected by his death. Harrell and the Lincoln Coroner Dan Heavin met with the Thomas family this morning and will keep them updated on the investigation. Harrell has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the death of Mr. Thomas."

An investigation is underway into “the cause and manner of death” of Thomas, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office press release.