ST. LOUIS — It has been months since LouFest was canceled on just a few days notice. But according to a new lawsuit, the organizers have a new reason why the event was canned: sabotage.

A lawsuit filed in St. Louis circuit court by the LouFest organizers accused Logic Systems Sound and Lighting of sabotaging the event so they could host their own event the next year.

The suit says Logic and its President, Chip Self, made misleading statements in an interview with St. Louis Public Radio where they announced they were pulling out of the event. According to the lawsuit, Logic told LouFest organizers they would still work the event if they got an advance on their money, which was contrary to what they said in media interviews.

The suit says the public statements led to a snowball effect that led to the eventual cancelation of the event.

LouFest said it cost them $4 million in damages. They are asking for $100,000 in compensation.

5 On Your Side talked to Self on the phone Wednesday. He sued LouFest back in December and calls this a “frivolous countersuit.”

We also checked with the city’s special events department. They tell us there are no permits or permit requests under his name for Forest Park this year.