In-person performances returning for St. Louis Ballet

ST. LOUIS — A resuscitation of the arts begins this weekend.
The St. Louis ballet will have its first performance in front of a live audience Saturday and Sunday.
It's been 15 months since the dancers performed for people in the seats.
"Overall, since it's been probably a year since anybody's seen live theater, the energy in the building is going to be outrageous I think we're all going to have so much adrenaline pumping and I'm so excited to have a live audience again."
The performance is at the Touhill on the UMSL campus. It is a one-hour performance featuring 3 different ballets.
Tickets are on sale now at stlouisballet.org – and when you buy your tickets the seats around it become unavailable to remain socially distant.