In-person performances returning for St. Louis Ballet

It's been 15 months since the dancers performed for people in the seats

ST. LOUIS — A resuscitation of the arts begins this weekend.

The St. Louis ballet will have its first performance in front of a live audience Saturday and Sunday.

"Overall, since it's been probably a year since anybody's seen live theater, the energy in the building is going to be outrageous I think we're all going to have so much adrenaline pumping and I'm so excited to have a live audience again."

The performance is at the Touhill on the UMSL campus. It is a one-hour performance featuring 3 different ballets.