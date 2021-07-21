Inclusive playground coming to Forest Park near Turtle Park

Oakland Playground is being built near Turtle Park. Workers will replace all of the old playground equipment dating back to the 1960s.

ST. LOUIS — Forest Park will soon be home to a new playground for children of all abilities.

The new playground will include accessible and inclusive play areas, paths and picnic tables. There will be few turtle-themed elements, including a stump turtle with a slide.

The park features include:

An accessible and inclusive play environment for kids of all ages

Safe, durable equipment and safety surfacing

ADA-accessible path and picnic table

Natural wood elements

Opportunities for education and interpretive play

“Forest Park has long been a great place to bring children of all ages, and Oakland Playground will add something new for families in a less-traveled part of the Park,” said Lesley Hoffarth, the president and executive director of Forest Park Forever. “I would like to thank our City of St. Louis partners on another terrific project together and the generous Forest Park Forever donors who made this playground possible.”

It's expected to open this fall.