Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at these St. Louis area shops

Here's a list of independent bookstores celebrating on Saturday, April 29.

ST. LOUIS — Independent Bookstore Day is April 29, 2023, and bookstores around the St. Louis area are celebrating.

The national one-day celebration is held on the last Saturday in April each year. The day celebrates independent bookstores across the country, both online and in-store.

The American Booksellers Association started the celebration back in 2013 and this year will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Many bookstores across the St. Louis region are celebrating big and small. Here's where you can celebrate:

This bookstore in the Metro East is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday with a chance to meet local authors, half off select hardcovers, a chance to win a year's worth of audiobooks and more!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 441 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville, IL

Customers can enjoy a day full of giveaways, raffles and crafts for all ages on Independent Bookstore Day. Betty's Books will also debut their brand new tote bags for the shop.

The day will feature events including musical storytime, book-mark making craft and free live music and wine tasting.

Find a full schedule of events here.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 10 Summit Ave., Webster Groves

Join Left Bank Books on Independent Bookstore Day for specials, giveaways, blind date books, exclusive merchandise and more!

The shop will have promotions including sticker giveaways with a purchase, a chance to win a gift certificate and an Instagram contest.

View all the exclusive merchandise and find more promotions here.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis

On Saturday, Main Street Books will have special merchandise available for sale and customers will have a chance to pick up a free blind date with an advance reader copy.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 307 S. Main Street, St. Charles

The bookstore will have a full day of events for readers to celebrate.

Booksellers will dress up like a book character, there will be a raffle and a special themed selfie station for Independent Bookstore Day.

The store will also host three events including:

Noon to 1 p.m. - Sophie Binder Live Sketching

2:30-3:20 p.m. - Matt Freeman - Live music and new poetry collection

3-5 p.m. - Sonya Carter - Bookish-made crafts and gifts for sale

Snacks, merchandise and raffles will be available all day.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 6271 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

Located in Maplewood, this bookstore is welcoming customers to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day!

Come grab some reading material for the summer and get exclusive IBD merchandise on Saturday.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 7352 Manchester Rd., Maplewood

This St. Louis bookstore will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with merchandise available to purchase.

When: Noon to 7 p.m.

Where: 2317 Cherokee St., St. Louis

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, The Novel Neighbor has big plans for customers to enjoy.

The shop is partnering with Sugarwitch Ice Cream for customers to have throughout the day. They will also have giveaways, special merchandise and other promotions.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 7905 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis