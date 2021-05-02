COVID-19 Restrictions eased in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties in Illinois

WATERLOO, Ill. — Indoor dining is back in the Metro East.

"We're moving into Phase 4," John Wagner from the Monroe County Health Department said, "It opens indoor dining, which is a big deal."

Monroe County is one of the larger counties in Illinois Region 4. Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties are included in the recently rolled back restrictions.

Highlights for people in Phase 4 include, indoor recreation resuming with updated guidelines, gyms can operate at 50% and restaurants can reopen dining rooms.

Jeff Vogt owns JV's Downtown Bar and Grill and he says this is what people in Waterloo need right now.



"They are looking for that one or two nights a week out to get out of the house. They've been cooped up with each other. They're ready to go visit people in a safe way," he said.

Both Vogt and Wagner are hoping people adhere to the eased guidelines.

"Use general precautions, wear a mask," urges Wagner, "If you are sick, stay home, decide if you need to go get tested and get tested. We are still going to have cases. There are still going to be cases around."

Vogt says the lifted restrictions will help business, but the best thing would be warmer weather, "We can get the outside dining up and running again. I think people will feel better in an outside atmosphere. I hope as a people we'll come back out and support downtown Waterloo and downtown Belleville, Columbia wherever they're from."