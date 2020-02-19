ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Calverton Park police officer who was shot at a Ferguson Walmart Sunday is "in good spirits," according to the department's Facebook post.

The department posted the message after the suspected shooter, Fhontez Mitchell, was charged Wednesday.

Mitchell faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, robbery, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and robbery. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

"The Calverton Park Police Department would like to express our thanks to the St. Louis County Police Department and to St. Louis County Prosecutor, Wesley Bell’s office, for their swift response regarding this incident," the department said in the post.

Mitchell fired at the officer when the officer tried to stop him from stealing clothes, police said. The officer was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, which stopped two of the shots, but he was struck in the arm.

The officer was taken to the hospital and released earlier this week.

"Our injured officer continues to recover at home with his family, is in good spirits and is eagerly awaiting his return to law enforcement," the post said.

RELATED: Suspect charged in shooting of police officer at Ferguson Walmart

RELATED: Suspect accused of shooting off-duty officer at Ferguson Walmart in custody