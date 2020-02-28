GODFREY, Ill. — A Godfrey firefighter who was injured in a fire that killed a fire captain went back to work this week.

In March of 2019, Captain Jake Ringering was killed while battling a house fire in Bethalto. Three other firefighters were also injured in the fire, including Luke Warner.

Friday, Warner returned to work after being out for almost a year.

The Godfrey firefighter's union said it was a rough 12 months, but they are happy he is back.

“It’s a big day at Godfrey Fire Protection District. Brother firefighter Luke Warner has returned to full duty today. It’s been a rough 12 months and he has worked hard to get to this point,” the union wrote on Facebook.

Warner served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College’s fire science program in 2011, according to a press release from the school.

He has been with the Godfrey Protection District since 2003.

