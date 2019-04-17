JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 47-year-old inmate at the Jefferson County Jail died Monday morning of an apparent heart attack, Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

A press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Royce D. Sykes of De Soto, Missouri.

The release said Sykes complained multiple times about chest pains during his time at the jail. Each time, he was taken to the hospital for examination before being returned to jail.

He was at the jail from March 2 until his death. He was being held for a probation violation stemming from felony drug charges.

His body was released to the medical examiner's office for investigation.