Inmate at Lincoln County Jail dies while in custody, sheriff says

​The Lincoln County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man who was in custody at the Lincoln County Jail died Thursday.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, corrections officers found the man unresponsive inside his cell. Jail staff and responding EMS workers tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at 11:42.

Sheriff Rick Harrell requested the St. Charles County Critical Incident Response team to investigate the death.

The Lincoln County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.