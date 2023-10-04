Inmate suffers 'vision threatening injuries' during assault at City Justice Center

Police are investigating the inmate-on-inmate attack that happened Sept. 25.

ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old inmate suffered "vision-threatening injuries" during an assault by another inmate at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, according to police sources familiar with the investigation.

St. Louis police confirmed the alleged attack happened at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 25 when police say a 31-year-old inmate attacked the victim, who suffered multiple lacerations to his arms, face and head as well as an injury to his eye.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police sources familiar with the investigation tell 5 On Your Side the inmates were in the same room together when the incident happened, and the suspected attacker refused to make any statements to police.

Both men are in the city’s jail awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges involving unrelated crimes.

5 On Your Side is not naming the suspected attacker because he has not yet been charged with this crime.

Five days after this attack, an inmate died following a medical emergency -- bringing the total number of inmates who have died there in the past two years to 10.