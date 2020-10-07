Inmates at the Lincoln County jail are building homes and you'll be able to buy one for $37,000

Through the program, participating inmates can receive an industry-recognized credential proving they have shown proficiency in skills developed in the program

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — If you are in the market for a small, cost-effective home, a program in Lincoln County could have just what you are looking for.

On Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department launched the Aspire Partnership Small Homes Program. The sheriff's department partnered with the North East Community Action Corporation and St Louis Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program to launch the program hoping to help inmates gain useful skills and cut down on recidivism.

The Aspire Partnership Small Homes Program — which is modeled after a similar program in South Dakota — will train and instruct inmates how to build 612-square-foot houses to be sold in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

“Any break in recidivism is not only an immediate win for our community but also a win for future generations to come,” said Lincoln County Sheriff John Cottle. “One person that is able to break the cycle allows a ripple effect that can extend to future generations of their family and our community.”

The homes will cost $37,000, which does not include land or transportation. Buyers must have a lot that is locally zoned for a small home and pay any utility or sighting costs.

The photos below show a concept home created as a demonstration of what the homes will look like.

Through the program, participating inmates can receive an industry-recognized credential proving they have shown proficiencies in skills developed in the program.

For more information about the program, call NECAC at 573-324-6622.