VELDA CITY, Mo. — A Velda City police officer was involved in an accident Friday morning.

According to the Riverview Fire Department, they responded to a head-on accident at Halls Ferry and Jennings Station around just after 1 p.m.

A Velda City police officer was chasing another car and the person’s car jumped a curb and hit an innocent driver’s vehicle head-on.

Police have not said why they were chasing the car. A suspect was taken into custody.

No major injuries were reported, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man in serious condition after being shot along I-70 overpass in north St. Louis

RELATED: Police: 4-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself in Cahokia

RELATED: 'We have young people who have PTSD': SLPS hosts workshop to discuss violence in the city

RELATED: Relatives ID man killed in officer-involved shooting, 7-year-old witnesses it all