Inside the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Having a baby born premature is both unexpected and terrifying.

Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey was able to shadow a NICU nurse at St. Louis Children’s back in February before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She learned that if your baby does arrive earlier than expected, you and your baby are both in good hands.



The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Louis Children’s Hospital is growing to make room for an increase in demand.



Nurse manager Amanda Blume is one of three who oversees 400 NICU nurses.



"We have seen a rise year over year for the last 3-5 years. Within the St. Louis area we see really high rates of babies being born prematurely, especially within the city of St. Louis,” Blume explained.

According to the March of Dimes 2019 report card, Missouri's preterm birth rate is at 10.7% earning the state a D plus grade. Illinois also has a D grade. Babies being born too soon is an issue nationwide. The preterm birthrate has risen over the last four years.



"Nobody plans to come to a NICU," Blume said.



But when they do, families are met with an army of nurses swiftly moving the cords and machines needed to help the tiny little babies turn a corner and reach new milestones.

"The smallest patient I’ve cared for was about 320 grams which is less than a pound," NICU nurse Annie Sokolich said.

Annie Sokolich has been a NICU nurse for nine years. She is among the 400 who work in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"Being in the NICU takes away your whole normalcy of having a newborn," Sokolich explained.

No one understands that more than the this family. Devon and Woody Schlottach are dealing with the pressures of a baby in the NICU times three.

"It was a complete surprise. They were spontaneous triplets, so we weren't really expecting to get pregnant let alone with three. I was in the hospital at 26 weeks and I delivered them at 27 weeks. It was really scary, we weren't expecting them but they were ready to meet us," Devon Schlottach said.



The girls spent 144 days in the NICU getting around the clock care from their compassionate nurses.



After a while, the families start to build a relationship with the staff.



"They don't just take care of our babies they take care of us too. So some days when I’m sad they comfort me or when I’m angry they take care of me too," Devon explained.



Which makes the graduation bittersweet for the family and the staff.



"It’s always a happy moment, but you do feel like a little piece of you is missing especially when they've been here for quite a while," Sokolich said.





The girls ended up spending 144 days in the hospital until all three made it home by March 30.