When demand meets design: Inside the trends reshaping architecture and interior design in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Design styles are always evolving, but seismic shifts in the culture of work in America — many brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic — have led to new ways of designing workspaces for St. Louis-area architecture and interior design firms.
“There are always new trends,” said Donald Hussman, managing partner at Webster Groves-based architecture firm Dickinson Hussman Architects. “Trends can be good and they can be bad, but the positive ones remain. It takes a couple of years for a trend to move beyond a new idea into something that should be integrated into all architecture.”
St. Louis-area architects and designers say today’s trends are informed by the way the world has changed in the past five to 10 years. In school design, safety is the new priority. In offices, creating an environment that factors in employee wellness, while honoring the diversity of minds and tasks, is now a priority.
