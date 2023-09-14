When demand meets design: Inside the trends reshaping architecture and interior design in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Design styles are always evolving, but seismic shifts in the culture of work in America — many brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic — have led to new ways of designing workspaces for St. Louis-area architecture and interior design firms.



“There are always new trends,” said Donald Hussman, managing partner at Webster Groves-based architecture firm Dickinson Hussman Architects. “Trends can be good and they can be bad, but the positive ones remain. It takes a couple of years for a trend to move beyond a new idea into something that should be integrated into all architecture.”