Instructor at St. Louis County police academy fired after using 'disparaging language' during class

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An outside contracted instructor at the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy will not longer be allowed to teach at the academy after using "disparaging language regarding sexual orientation," a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

A letter from Acting Police Chief Kenneth Gregory to the members of the police department said the instructor used the language in a classroom setting on Friday. A spokesperson said department employees brought the incident to the attention of leadership, leading to an internal investigation.

After the investigation, the department made the decision to ban the instructor from teaching at the academy. The department will also take time to evaluate its screening processes, the letter said.

"We will re-evaluate our selection and communication processes with our outside instructors in order to eliminate matters such as this in the future," the acting chief said in the letter.

This is the second time this year that an instructor has used language that the department has called "inconsistent with our values and below our expectations."

In February, a contracted instructor used language during a class that was disparaging toward "African Americans, Hispanics and women," department spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in a statement.

Then-Police Chief Mary Barton said she met with the department's Diversity and Inclusion Unit, the Ethical Society of Police — a union that represents African American police officers — and the Police Officer's Association for their input.