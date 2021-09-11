International grocers holding drive to add some spice to donated foods

International grocers Global Foods Market and United Provisions are partnering to hold a spice drive beginning Wednesday and running until Dec. 24

ST. LOUIS — One thing that is obvious every year is that the St. Louis community can mobilize for a good cause. That is on display in the fully stocked food banks and drives around the area.

Now, two local stores are coming together to make sure the people receiving that food can make it taste really great.

International grocers Global Foods Market and United Provisions are partnering to hold a spice drive beginning Wednesday and running until Dec. 24. Over that month, shoppers at either store can purchase and donate any spice, and the stores will match those donations to make sure people struggling with food insecurity can make flavorful meals this holiday season.

The inspiration for the drive came last month, when Global Food Market received $5,000 worth of gift card donations for refugees who were coming to St. Louis. Global Foods owner Suchin Prapaisilp matched their gifts with an additional $5,000 monetary donation to the International Institute of St. Louis.

"I was reading an article from Eater that urged people to include spices in their food pantry donations this year," Prapaisilp said in a press release announcing the drive. "The article points out that spices are just as essential to well-being as a can of beans or pasta, as spices add culture and tradition to those ingredients. The mission at Global Foods and United Provisions align, and this is an opportunity to help our neighbors through a new, untapped opportunity this giving season.”