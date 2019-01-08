Since 1919, the International Institute of St. Louis has created opportunities for immigrants.

"We help immigrants find their way by teaching them how to speak English, understanding of how the skills they bring from their country can be applied here," said Diego Abente of the International Institute.

The group also tries to help immigrant entrepreneurs who are considering opening restaurants. The institute provides them a relatively low-risk space where they can try out their food ideas, figure out pricing and narrow down menu selections.

Ahmad Hreednn and his family immigrated from Syria three years ago. He said the institute helped his dad's restaurant go from idea to reality.

With a little help from a friend, they got a spot every Saturday at the University City Farmers' Market, selling a crowd favorite.

"It’s one of the best Falafel Sandwich’s I have ever had, actually," said Leah Star.

Support is making the difference in the success for St. Louis immigrant population.

