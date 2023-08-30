Countdown to International Overdose Awareness Day and St. Louis County's new partnership announcement

"This is an epidemic and we need to remember our loved ones and increase awareness," Ellis Fitzwalter said.

ST. LOUIS — It has been nine years since Patti and Ellis Fitzwalter suddenly lost their only son. Michael Fitzwalter was just 22 years old when he died as a result of an opioid overdose.

"We didn't know at the time how important it was to keep prescription medications locked up so he got a hold of those and that's how he began his addiction to opioids. It was so devastating," Patti Fitzwalter said.

"We didn't know anything about it when we lost our son because nobody was talking about it," Ellis Fitzwalter said.

Fourteen years ago Kathi Arbini experienced a similar, unexpected loss. Arbini's 21-year-old son, Kevin Mullane, also lost his life during an opioid-related incident.

"He was very depressed. He had a lot of anxiety and he just started going downhill at the time," Kevin's mother said.

Arbini joined the nonprofit "MO Network" as a family support coordinator after she lost Kevin.

The Fitzwalters started H.E.A.L: Stop Heroin four years after their son's death.

On Thursday, as part of "International Overdose Awareness Day," the three parents will team up with others, share their pain and participate in a walk to remember their loved ones.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world's largest annual campaign to end opioid overdose.

"I want them to walk away knowing they're not alone and that their loved one did not die in vain," Patti said.

Statistics show that 449 people in St. Louis County died from drug overdose last year. Officials said 67% of those deaths were opioid-related.

International Overdose Awareness Day will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church on Kirkwood Road.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to make an announcement at 10:30 Thursday before the event at a news conference at the Lewis and Clark Library in North County. The announcement will be aimed at fighting the opioid epidemic.

"I just hope it will prevent others from going doing the same paths and losing their lives," Ellis said.

The International Overdose Awareness Day event will get underway at 5:30 p.m.